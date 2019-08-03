The most popular Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary, who is alone enough to lit up the stage with her Dhumka's and Expression. Let's check out her 6 most demanded songs

Sapna Choudhary is a Haryanvi dancer & stage performer, who has started her career with Orchestra team. She was born on September 25, 1990, in Rohtak, Haryana and belongs to middle-class Jat family. She is approximately 5’5″ tall with dark brown eyes and black hair. At the age of 12, she lost her father.

This was a turning point of her life, the responsibility to take care of her family fell on her shoulder. She started dancing at quite an early stage with the ragged artist. She is very gorgeous and has a huge fanbase. Apart from being a great dancer, she is also a great singer.

Sapna Choudhary, entered in television with the popular reality show Bigg Boss 11 hosted by Salman Khan. She has been one of the most resplendent contestants Big Boss has ever witnessed. After this, She started her Bollywood debut with an item number in Veere Di Wedding.

Sapna Choudhary’s song Solid Body hit among the audience and got 110 million views on youtube. The audience appreciated her a lot and gave the unexpectable response.

Sapna Choudhary is also hitting Bollywood stage with her beautiful look and dance performance. She recently danced to her latest track Thumka crooned by Annu Kadyan. Song has crossed 2 million views on youtube and still counting.

Sapna Choudhary has also worked with Pradeep Boora in a song Tu Cheez Lajwaab which crooned by Raju Punjabi. The song almost hit every dance stage and crossed 59 million views on youtube.

Sapna Choudhary’s song Thada Bhartar which was launched in 2017, has hit 87 million views on youtube. This song was crooned by Raju Punjabi & Sushila Takhar.

Sapna Choudhary’s song Bhole Ka Swag which was launched on July 13, 2019, didn’t get many views as compared to her previous songs. This song has crossed 1.7 million views on youtube and still counting.

Sapna Choudhary’s song Teri Aakhaya Ka Yo Kajal was also one of the most loved songs. This song also hi every dance stage and got 87 million views on youtube and still counting.

