Sapna Choudhary songs: One of the most popular stars, Sapna Choudhary never fails to hog headlines with her superhot dance videos. Once again, a popular track of her titled Bandook Chalegi is stealing the limelight by crossing 168 million views on YouTube. The song video has got an overwhelming response from the audience and is still experiencing a good run on social media. With a huge number of likes, the video is full of comments and compliments. Sapna Choudhary’s magic works every time and this time, people are loving the acting performance of the diva in the video.

Popular for her latke and jhatke, Sapna Choudhary has become a hit factory. The diva rarely misses a chance to sway fans with her energetic dance steps. Having delivered a big number of dance hits, Sapna Choudhary is continuing to win hearts with her sexy moves. Well, for now, watch the hooking track Bandook Chalegi featuring Sapna Choudhary in the best avatar!

Sung by Narender Badana Punam Gosawmi, the song belongs to the album Bandook Chalegi only. The song is penned by Narender Badana and the music is given by Sanjay Sharma. Currently, the song has more than 455k likes and 100k dislikes with a total number of 168,854,249 views.

The actor has even gripped the talent of acting and even appeared in a Bollywood film Dosti Ke Side Effects. Although the movie did not bag a decent run on the box-office, it helped Sapna Choudhary doubled her fanbase. The diva shot to fame with her appearance in the controversial reality show Big Boss and since then, she never looked back.

Not many of her fans know that Sapna Choudhary is one of the most followed Haryanvi celebrities in India. The Haryanvi dancing star has made everyone a fan of her and people can’t get enough of her viral videos and songs.

Meanwhile, the actor also made headlines as there were rumours of her joining politics but later she cleared the air and said that she is not going to take any such move. Although the diva is seen campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls on behalf of BJP’s Manoj Tiwari, there is no officiation.

