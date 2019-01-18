Often called the Anarkali of Haryana, Sapna Chaudhary even made it to the list of the most searched personalities of the year. Undoubtedly, the diva is ruling the chartbusters like no other. Some of her super-hit tracks like Badli Badli Laage Chandigarh Jawan Lagi and Teri Aankhya Ka Yo Kajal have broken all records on YouTube and here's another one joining the list.

Often called the Anarkali of Haryana, Sapna Chaudhary even made it to the list of the most searched personalities of the year.

One of the most searched personalities and the dancing queen of Haryana, Sapna Choudhary knows how to flame the world with hotness. The diva enjoys a massive fan following on social media and keeps on treating fans with her hot and happening photo updates. Sapna Choudhary is on the heights of success these days but in many of her interviews, she has talked about her struggles too.

With her superhit songs surfacing the internet, Sapna Choudhary hogs headlines every time. The lady is known to drive anyone and everyone crazy with her sexy latke jhatke and her songs are loved by the fans. One of the most popular Sapna Choudhary tracks is Teri Lat Lag Jagi that has crossed the milestone of 103 million views on YouTube, leaving fans surprised. Well, the hottie looks gorgeous in the video! Take a look yourself:

The song is crooned by Sonu Sharma and Ruchika Jangir and the lyrics are written by Nanu Choti wala. The video showcases Sapna Choudhary opposite Rikky Raaj. The singing sensation can be seen dancing with ultimate hotness! While Sapna Choudhary can be seen wearing a turquoise blue suit, Rickky is all decked up in a red t-shirt.

Well, this is not the first time Sapna Choudhary has stormed the internet with her YouTube videos crossing milestones. She keeps on buzzing the social media with her super-hit tracks like Badli Badli Laage Chandigarh Jawan Lagi and Teri Aankhya Ka Yo Kajal.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More