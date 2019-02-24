Sapna Choudhary songs: The stunning Anarkali of Haryana, made her Jaipur audience dance to the beats of her superhit songs Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal in the recent event. Her on-stage dance video was shared by one of her Instagram fan accounts. In the video, Sapna Choudhary is seen wearing a green coloured suit while the background dancers are in white and neon green coloured outfits. Watch, Sapna's dance video that went viral on social media here:

Sapna Choudhary songs: The Anarkali of Haryana, who is currently enjoying the success of her latest Bollywood movie Dosti Ke Side Effects, barely misses an opportunity of making her fans go gaga with her on-stage performances at events, functions and official tracks. The stunning lady who is quite famous on the Internet and is also known the Internet sensation was seen dancing on the beats of her superhit chartbuster Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal in the latest video of her that went viral on social media.

In a green coloured suit with tied hair-do, Sapna as always looks beautiful as she impressed her audience with her unmissable dance moves. The short clip which also has background dancers in white and neon green coloured outfit and bodyguards, was shared by one of her fan’s account, yesterday i.e. February 24. If you missed watching the latest video of Sapna Choudhary, take a sneak peek to the video here that has so far garnered over 6k likes within hours of its upload:

While Sapna took to her official Instagram handle to share her beautiful pictures in sharara. Captioning the image as every positive thought is a silent prayer, Choudhary’s beautiful post flaunting her flawless beauty, has received over 108k hearts within hours of its upload. In a baby pink coloured sharara with blue coloured dupatta, Sapna simply looks mesmerising as her long dropping earrings, bangles and ring complimented the look.

