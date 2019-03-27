Sapna Choudhary video: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary who rose to limelight after her chartbuster song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal hit millions of views, is seen entertaining a massive audience in the latest video that went viral on social media. The video which also features one of Sapna Choudhary's fan was a super hit on YouTube as well. The video on Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal garnered over 121,869,181 views.

Sapna Choudhary video: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary who recently made her Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Side Effects, started her super hit journey as a stage dancer in Haryana. Popularly known as Haryanvi sensation, Sapna Choudhary bagged all the attention when she is entered Salman Khan’s controversial reality show, Bigg Boss season 10 where she was seen bonding with co-contestants like Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma. Ever since then, the stunning lady has made millions of fans fall in love with her talent. Well, the beauty has songs like Chetak, Maina Haryanvi, Tu Cheej Lajwaab, Bandook Chalegi, Hatt Ja Tau, Mera Chand, Badli Badli Laage, Daud Ki Chhori and Nazar Lag Jagi under her belt which have over millions of views on YouTube.

Apart from her super hit career, Sapna Choudhary is also one of the Internet sensations who barely skips an opportunity of flaunting her talent of driving, dancing and acting on social media. We often come across her lip syncing talent via famous Tik Tok videos. In fact, the stunning diva recently broke the Internet into pieces after her Nai Jaana and Saukan Saukane Tik Tok video went viral on Instagram. Just like her Tik Tok videos on Instagram, Facebook and Tik Tok, Sapna Choudhary also has millions of followers on YouTube. Recently, Sapna Choudhary’s video shaking a leg with her fan in the same attire set the video-sharing app on fire. Both the ladies are seen dancing to the chartbuster song, Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajala on stage just to entertain the massive audience who loves and adores the stage-performer.

Take a look at the video in which Sapna Choudhary is seen wearing a baby pink coloured suit while her fan is in a pink and black coloured suit. Like other videos of Sapna Choudhary, this also garnered over 121,869,181 views.

Soon after the new of Sapna Choudhary joining Congress broke the Internet, fans were left stunned when her press conference video went viral on social media in which she is seen denying the reports of her joining the Congress by claiming her picture with Priyanka Gandhi an old photo.

