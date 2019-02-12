Sapna Choudhary sexy video: The Anarkali of Haryana sets the Internet on fire with her series of hilarious Tik Tok videos shared by her fan page on Instagram. Making us all go gaga with her amazing acting skills, Choudhary in the latest Tik Tok video is seen having a gala time with her brother Karan Mirza.

Sapna Choudhary sexy video: Haryanvi sensation who has finally made her Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Side Effects, barely misses an opportunity of making us groove to the beats of her chartbusters. From her Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kaajal to Tu Cheez Lajwaab, Daud Ki Chhori, Maina Haryanvi and Chetak, Sapna is always up with surprises and of course those killer dance moves. The gorgeous lady who has transformed into a sexy diva, is popularly known as the Internet sensation of India.

With over 1.6 million followers on Instagram, Sapna’s photo-sharing app is filled with her sexy pictures and videos. As television and Bollywood stars love lip-syncing the funny dialogues from either blockbuster movies or song or Indian daily show, Choudhary too is quite a fan of the app. With her back to back Tik Tok videos, Haryanvi sensation’s fans are simply going gaga with the posts. In yet another hilarious Tik Tok video, Sapna who is accompanied by her brother Karan Mirza is seen flaunting her singing talent. In a black coloured pull-over with checkered treggings and furry footwear, Choudhary’s funny video has definitely made her fans fall in love with her more.

If you still haven’t seen this hilarious Tik Tok video of Sapna Choudhary with Karan Mirza, take a look at it here:

Well, she is also seen enacting Daya Jethalal Gupta from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in a clip shared by her fan page on Instagram. Watch, another hilarious video of Sapna Choudhary that will drive away you Tuesday blues.

