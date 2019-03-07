Sapna Choudhary, who is popularly known as the Haryanvi sensation of the regional entertainment industry, took to her official Tik Tok handle to share her yet another lip-syncing video. The stunning dancer who is transformed into a gorgeous diva in such a short span in the glamour industry is seen lip-syncing the famous song, tere bina saans bhi chalti hai.

Haryanvi sensation, Sapna Choudhary who made us all fall in love with her after giving back to back chartbusters like Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Chetak, Daud Ki Chorri, Maina Haryanvi and Teri Lat Lag Jaagi, is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming Haryanvi movie titled Chachi Ram Ram starring her real-life mother, Neelam Choudhary. Not just that, Sapna Choudhary will also feature in Daler Mehndi’s upcoming song named Bababli Tarer which will hit Sapna Choudhary’s official YouTube channel, this year.

Bigg Boss season 11 contestant, Sapna Choudhary took to her official Tik Tok account to share her yet another video. The stunning lady in the video is seen lip-syncing to the famous song of tere bina saans bhi chalti hai from Salman Khan starrer Veer which was Daisy Shah’s debut movie. One of Sapna Choudhary’s fan page on Instagram, too shared her Tik Tok video for the fans who are not on the latest version of Dumbsmash app. If you missed watching the latest Tik Tok video of Sapna Choudhary, take a sneak peek to it here:

Talking about Sapna Choudhary’s latest Instagram post, Haryanvi beauty looks stunning in a green coloured laacha as she shoots for her upcoming project. Take a look at Sapna Choudhary’s beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself that has garnered over 52.9k likes on the photo-sharing app:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More