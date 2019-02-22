Sapna Choudhary tik tok videos: The Anarkali of Haryana once again set the Internet on fire with her unmissable Tik Tok videos. The stunning Haryanvi sensation who has transformed into a gorgeous diva shared the Tik Tok videos via Instagram stories. The lady in the video is seen dubbing the famous Bollywood song, Kajra Mohabbat Vala in a bottle green coloureed ethnic wear.

Sapna Choudhary tik tok video: The stunning Haryanvi sensation who forced us to groove to the beats of Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kaajal on the dance floor, is all set to entertain her massive fan following with the upcoming Daler Mehndi song, Bababli Tarer. In the videos that went viral like fire on social media, Sapna is seen donning a bottle green coloured laacha (a Punjabi ethnic attire). Her make-up and perfect hair-do with pink coloured jewellery were simply complimenting her look of the day. Choudhary’s Tik Tok videos in which she is seen dubbing the chartbuster song Kajra Mohabbat Vala. Well, that was not it! Her sokat, sokatne video broke the Internet. In a full Punjabi aunty mode, Sapna made her fans go gaga by giving an amazing performance in the video. If you missed watching Sapna Choudhary’s mesmerising Tik Tok video, take a sneak peek to the video that has garnered over 14k likes on social media:

Instagram users were left stunned when Sapna Choudhary transformed into a sizzling diva. Her sexy pictures and adorable videos on the Internet are proof that the lady is definitely enjoying praises from her audience. Treating her 1.6 million fanbases with images and videos, Choudhary within months has made her followers, as well as critics, fall in love with her by giving amazing performances in songs and movies. Take a look at some of the smokey photos of Sapna Choudhary, here:

