Haryanvi sensation, Sapna Choudhary is one of the most famous personalities of Haryanvi entertainment industry. The stunning lady who hardly skips a chance of updating her followers with personal as well as professional life, shared her back to back Tik Tok videos in a blue and golden coloured suit. Well, one of her video on Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan's chartbuster Biwi Number One song, has definitely set the Internet on fire.

In a blue coloured suit with golden border, our very own desi queen once again set the Internet on fire with her back to back Tik Tok videos. The stunning Haryanvi sensation who barely misses an opportunity of making her fans go gaga with her dance moves on Haryanvi, Bhojpuri and Punjabi songs, shared series of Tik Tok videos on the second version of Dumbsmash app. The lady in the latest videos that went viral on social media, is seen dancing to beats of Bollywood songs.

Well, according to the video shared by one of her fan page with a user name, ISapnaChoudhary, is seen shaking a leg on Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan’s charts buster song Biwi Number One sung by Abhijeet and Purnima from the movie Biwi No. 1. The video which was posted just a few hours on Instagram, has so far garnered over 13,119 likes on Instagram. Lip-syncing the lyrics “Koi bole mujhe aaja aaja handsome, Koi bole mujhe hi hello Samson,” Sapna Choudhary’s apt expressions simply stole the limelight.

If you missed watching these entertaining Tik Tok videos of Sapna Choudhary, take a sneak peek to it here:

On the work front, Sapna Chouhary will be seen essaying the role of main protangonist in the upcoming Haryanvi movie titled Chachi Ram Ram starring Neelam Choudhary. She will also share a frame with popular Punjabi pop star, Daler Mehndi.

