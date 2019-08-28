Sapna Choudhary: Former Big Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary has come a long way. Her performances are liked by all and are trending amongst youth. Here are the top 10 dance numbers of Haryanvi sensation which will make you love her. Have a look.

Sapna Choudhary became famous after being part of a controversial reality show Big Boss aired on Colors TV. Sapna is a Haryanvi dancer and a singer who started her career at an early age by performing in various political rallies.

The Haryanvi sensation is on the peak of her career and has proved her worth time and again. She has 2 million followers on Instagram and treats her fans regularly by posting the latest pictures. Her dance moves are mind-blowing and the songs she dances on have become popular all because of her. Her few popular songs are Solid Body, Teri Aankhya Ka kajal, Tu Cheez Lajawab, Mehndi ki Raat, Chhori Bindaas.

She has a huge fan following among youth and they love the way Sapna performs on the stage. She has also done many movies including One you one me, Journey of Bhangover, Veere’s Wedding, Nanu Ki Janu, and Dosti ke side effects. Apart from Big Boss season 11, she was also seen in Lado – Virpur Ki Mardaani on colors TV. The stage performer has come a long way in her career and has given many hit performances.

We have listed 10 best performances of Sapna Choudhary, have a look:

Teri Aakhya Ko Yo Kajal

2. Tu Cheez Lajwaab

3. Chetak

4. Bandook Chalegi

5. Solid Body

6. Badli Badli Lage

7. Lat Lag Jaegi

Sapna also made her Bollywood Debut in an item song Love Bite from the film Journey of Bhangover in 2017. Nowadays, she is invited to many big budgets shows to show her talent. She loves dancing and avoids all the negative criticism against her. Sapna is highly dedicated to her work and has managed to earn love and respect from her fans.

8. Bawli Tared

9. Mera Chand

10. English Medium

