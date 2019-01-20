Sapna Choudhary sexy video: The Anarkali of Haryana, Sapna Choudhary's Tu Cheej Lajawab crosses 101 million views on YouTube. By setting the Internet on fire with her sexy dance moves, Choudhary never misses a chance to entertain her fanbase with her chartbusters. If you missed her super hit song, watch the video here:

Sapna Choudhary sexy video: India’s best-known stage dancer, Sapna Choudhary is one of the most famous personalities of Haryana entertain industry. The stunning lady who is popularly recognised as the Anarkali of Haryana, Choudhary set the social media ablaze after her songs Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Chetak, Mera Chand, English Medium, Badli Badli Laage, Daud Ki Chhori and Tring Tring hit the millions of views on YouTube. Not just that, Choudhary made her Indian television debut with Bigg Boss season 11, hosted by Salman Khan which turned out to be her best decision as it gave a boost to the career that was already on headlines due to her hits.

Sung by none other than Raju Punjabi, Sapna Choudhary’s Tu Cheej Lajawab song is one of the most views tracks of 2017. Helmed by Amit Bishnoi Team and bankrolled by Sapna Choudhary’s mother Neelam Choudhary, Tu Cheej Lajawab has garnered over 101 million likes on YouTube. Well, we all know Choudhary is famous for her sultry dance moves in her chartbusters that have set the Internet on fire. Though the song is a famous track on YouTube but if you missed watching the song, Tu Cheej Lajawab, take a sneak peek to it here:

Talking about her upcoming projects, Sapna Choudhary is all set for surprising her audience with her Bollywood movie, Dosti Ke Side Effects. Well, the gorgeous lady who never misses a chance to entertain her audience will appear in a Haryanvi project titled, Chachi Ram Ram and Ghunghat.

