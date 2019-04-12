Haryanvi sensation, Sapna Choudhary's Tu Cheez Lajwaab has finally crossed 100 million views clubs on YouTube. The song video of Dpsti Ke Side Effects actor was released back in 2017 on YouTube for all Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal fans. Sapna Choudhary is currently gearing up for her upcoming Haryanvi movie, Chachi Ram Ram.

Popular Indian dancer, Sapna Choudhary is one of the known personalities of Haryana. Her journey from being a stage dancer to entertaining Bollywood industry with swag is not hidden from us all. Besides her latkas and jhatkas that have won millions of hearts, she is also famous for her acting and singing skills. She has never missed an opportunity of flaunting her beauty and talent through her appreciable work. Sapna Choudhary’s remarkable debut with chartbuster song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal made her bag Salman Khan’s controversial show, Bigg Boss.

Talking about one of the super hit Haryanvi songs, Sapna Choudhary made us fall in love with her song video back in 2017. Sapna’s Tu Cheej Lajwaab song, sung by Raju Punjabi while helmed by Amit Bishnoi Team under the banners of Sonotek, grossed over 104 million views on YouTube. The original video of Tu Cheej Lajwaab received love and support in immense number from Sapna Choudhary’s millions of followers on social media. In the meanwhile, take a look at a video in which Sapna Choudhary is seen entertaining the audience with her sultry dance moves on Tu Cheej Lajwaab:

Sapna Choudhary who enjoys millions of followers on Instagram, shared an alluring picture of herself in all smiles. Decked in an Indian avatar, Sapna Choudhary’s post was all about the smile. She can be seen wearing a pastel pink and green coloured laacha with the dropping earrings and bangles. Posing for a picture with Pawan Chawla, Sapna Choudhary in her post wrote that a walk through life becomes easier with a smile on the person’s face. Her alluring post within seconds of its post went viral on social media. Take a look at the post that garnered over 81,467 likes on Instagram:

After receiving love and support from the audience for Dosti Ke Side Effects, Sapna Choudhary is all set to entertain her fans with yet another comedy thriller named Tumseh Nahi Ho Payega. One of Sapna Choudhary’s fan pages on social media, shared the poster of Sapna’s upcoming movie which also stars Sydharth Gaaba, AI John and Preeti Rana. Helmed by Sunita and Vishal, Tumseh Nahi Ho Payega is bankrolled by Sumeet Singh.

