Sapna Choudhary Tik Tok videos: The Anarkali of Haryana, who recently made her Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Side Effects, is one of the popular Internet divas who barely skips an opportunity of posting her photos and videos on Instagram. The stunning took to her official photo-sharing app to share her Tik Tok videos via stories.

The Anarkali of Haryana, Sapna Choudhary is one of the most talented divas of Haryanvi entertainment industry. The stunning lady who made her huge audience go gaga by participating in Salman Khan’s controversial show, Bigg Boss season 11, recently made her Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Side Effects. Popularly known for her chartbuster tracks like Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Chetak, Maina Haryanvi and Daud Ki Chorri, she managed to bag millions of followers within a short time period.

With the entire entertainment industry going gaga over Tik Tok videos, Sapna Choudhary too is a fan of the video app that is the latest edition of dubsmash. From her Om Namah Shivay video in Lord Shiva’s avatar to lip-syncing the Punjabi folk song, Sokat Sokane, Sapna made her fans fall in love with her even more. In her latest Tik Tok video, she is seen dancing to the beats of Juhi Chawla and Ajay Devgn starrer Tujhe Pyar Karte Karte. She is seen wearing a shimmery top in the clip that has garnered over 6k likes on social media. If you missed watching the latest Tik Tok video of Sapna Choudhary, take a look at the post here:

Not just that, her fan page on Instagram shared another funny video of Sapna in which she is seen enacting a child who wants to know how babies are born.

