Sapna Choudhary sexy photos: The Anarkali of Haryana once again set the stage on fire with her sultry dance moves on her super hit Haryanvi songs in Bhopal event. A photo of Sapna in a blue coloured suit went viral on social media after she made her millions of fans groove on the beats of her latest song.

Sapna Choudhary sexy photos: In a blue coloured salwar suit, Sapna Choudhary once again set the stage on fire with her killer dance moves in Bhopal. The stunning lady who was in town to entertain her Bhopal audience, made them all groove to the beats of super hit songs on February 3, Sunday. She infact took to her official Instagram handle to share her I love ypu Bhopal and morning in Bhopal videos through Insta stories. Soon after the event, her on stage photo in which she is seen giving sensuous expression went viral on social media.

Well, we all know out gorgeous and one of the best dancers of India, Sapna Choudhary knows how to slay like a diva in her Instagram post. Not just what her fans shares on photo-sharing app, her own account is filled with sexy pictures and the most recent one is a proof to it. In a sassy avatar, Choudhary’s red coloured jacket simply made the photo look more classy. Not just that, her photo which was uploaded on Saturday i.e. February 2, has garnered over 104k likes on social media.

If you missed both the photos of Sapna Choudhary which has set the Internet fire, take a look at the post here:

Talking about her upcoming projects, Sapna Choudhary is all set to make you all to tring tring with her latest song from the upcoming film, Dosti Ke Side Effects. Apart from this, she will also star in her mother’s debut movie, Chachi Ram Ram.

