Haryanvi dancing sensation Sapna Choudhary has now become an Internet sensation as her photos and videos take social media by storm. The latest video shared by the singing and dancing sensation is seen shaking a leg on her popular song titled Mera Chand along with The Great Khali in a boxing ring. In the video, we see Sapna Chaudhary showing off her sexy latka-jhatkas. Dressed in a green and orange suit, Sapna Choudhary looks stunning as she grooves on the popular Haryanvi song.

Sapna Choudhary is a former Bigg Boss contestant who participated in the 11th season of the controversial reality show and became a household name since then. Sapna Choudhary has a massive fan base on social media and her popularity in Haryana is crazy! Sapna Choudhary has recently made her debut in the Bhojpuri film industry with Bairi Kangna 2 and the video had taken social media by storm and garnered millions of views!

Sapna Choudhary is known as the YouTube queen as her songs such as Teri Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal garner millions of views on video-sharing app YouTube. Sapna Choudhary’s stage shows and her dance skills set the stage and silver screen on fire! She is one of the most sensational dancers in the industry with a massive fan base!

