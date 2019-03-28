Sapna Choudhary videos: Often known as Anarkali of Haryana, Sapna Choudhary keeps on creating a buzz on the internet with her superhot avatars. Sapna Choudhary's videos on different songs take the internet by a storm and this time too, she is stealing the show. A video of Haryanavi sensation dancing with her fans on her popular track Teri Aankhya Ka Yo Kajal is going viral on the internet, watch!

Sapna Choudhary videos: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is one of the most popular celebrities in India who keeps on hogging headlines for her sexy moves. The all-time stunner has given multiple hits which are still experiencing a decent run on YouTube. Every time she posts something, she takes the internet by a storm. One of the most loved songs of Sapna Choudhary is Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal and people can’t get enough of it.

While the song is crossing all milestones on YouTube, fans can’t stop themselves from tapping their feet on its beats. Sapna Choudhary’s sizzling dance performance on the song has made everyone groove on it at least once. From old to young, every age group loves to listen to her peppy tracks and tries to copy her funky steps. Well, one of the videos of Sapna Choudhary is doing rounds on the internet in which the diva can be seen dancing with her fans on the track Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal. The lady can be seen donning a stunning casual attire in the video and the fans seem really happy. There are 3 boys in the video who are trying to copy her signature steps on the song. Take a look!

Sapna Choudhary shot to fame with her appearance in the controversial show Bigg Boss and since then, she has never looked back. The reality show bagged her a lot of fame and she was seen blending with many telly stars like Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma. Continuing to win hearts, Sapna Choudhary has delivered many superhit songs including Tu Cheej Lajwaab, Bandook Chalegi, Hatt Ja Tau, Mera Chand, Badli Badli Laage, Daud Ki Chhori and Nazar Lag Jagi.

Emerging as a social media fame, Sapna Choudhary loves to share her day-to-day life experiences with fans and her Instagram profile is full of astonishing photos of her. The internet sensation rarely misses a chance to sway fans with her hot and happening looks. Even the Tik Tok videos of Sapna Choudhary loot a lot of hearts and people loved the way she acted on popular track Nai Jaana. Take a look!

