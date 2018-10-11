The flawless beauty and the heart and soul of Haryana, Sapna Choudhary is not only the singing and dancing sensation of Haryana but the entire country! Her crazy and popularity is growing with each passing the and the millions of fans present during her stage shows and performances are proof of her fame and popularity.

She has been ruling millions of hearts with her sexy and impressive dance performances and has now started featuring in Bollywood numbers as well. Not only this, the singing and dancing sensation also became a household name after she participated in the 10th edition of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss where she won millions of hearts with her mature behaviour and calm attitude.

She is now winning millions of hearts on social media as she is quite active on the Internet especially photo sharing app Instagram where she keeps sharing her beautiful and stunning photos.

In the photo, which has been breaking the Internet, we see Sapna Choudhary dressed in an adorable white and pink suit with a cute hairdo.

Her innocent expressions and attractive eyes are making the Haryanvi beauty look more gorgeous.

