Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary has often found herself in the headlines, both for her performances and for controversies surrounding her personal and professional life. Now, after confirming that she has filed for divorce from husband Veer Sahu following six years of marriage, some of those past episodes have resurfaced.

From the 2016 ragini controversy that preceded her suicide attempt to misleading photographs circulated with claims of a hotel raid and a legal case linked to a cancelled Lucknow show, Sapna’s public journey has included several difficult chapters. Here’s what happened in these incidents and what the available records actually establish.

Sapna Choudhary’s 2016 Ragini Controversy And Suicide Attempt

One of the most serious episodes dates back to 2016, when Sapna faced criticism over a performance of the Haryanvi folk song ’36 Jaat Ragini’ at a stage show in Gurgaon. A complaint was filed by social activist Satpal Tanwar, who alleged that certain lyrics were derogatory towards the Dalit community. The police registered a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocacities) Act.

In September that year, Sapna attempted suicide and was hospitalised. In a note attributed to her, she blamed Tanwar for allegedly running an online campaign against her and making comments about her character. Her family also accused him of harassment. Tanwar, however, denied the allegations and disputed her family’s claims. The episode led to competing allegations from both sides. The case over the song did not ultimately proceed in the way the initial headlines suggested. In December 2019, Gurugram Police informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it had filed a cancellation report after its investigation. The court subsequently disposed of Sapna’s petition seeking the FIR’s quashing.

Fake Hotel Raid Photos Of Sapna Choudhary Went Viral

In June 2017, photographs showing Sapna surrounded by police personnel began circulating on social media. They were shared alongside claims that she had been caught with a politician in a hotel room in Patiala and arrested during a police raid. Sapna rejected the claims in a Facebook Live video, explaining that the photographs were from a performance in Fatehabad. According to her, police personnel had been deployed for her protection because of the large crowd at the event. She said the officers had also visited her room after the performance to take photographs with her.

Separately, fake and obscene videos purportedly featuring Sapna had also appeared online during the backlash following the 2016 ragini controversy.

Why Was An Arrest Warrant Issued Against Sapna Choudhary?

Another controversy involved a stage programme scheduled in Lucknow on October 13, 2018. Sapna was among the performers named for the event, but the show was cancelled. A case was subsequently registered under Sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code in connection with allegations involving ticket buyers and the cancelled programme.

In November 2021, a Lucknow court issued an arrest warrant against Sapna after she failed to appear in the matter. The case concerned allegations that people had bought tickets for the programme but did not receive refunds after it did not take place. In May 2022, the court granted her interim bail. These were proceedings in a pending case, not a conviction.

The matter also came up before the Allahabad High Court in January 2026 when Sapna challenged the rejection of her request for a No Objection Certificate for passport renewal. The court noted that her bail order did not restrict her from travelling abroad and directed the trial court to issue the NOC. The order did not amount to a decision on the underlying case.

Sapna Choudhary Confirms Divorce Filing From Veer Sahu

The renewed interest in Sapna’s past comes after she confirmed in an interview with NMF News that she had filed for divorce from Veer Sahu after six years of marriage. The couple married in 2020 and have two children. Speaking about their separation, Sapna said that the relationship had worked when things were good, but they were no longer together after circumstances changed. She also reflected on how she had lost focus on her own identity while managing responsibilities as a wife and mother. She did not publicly disclose the specific reasons behind the breakdown of the marriage.

Earlier, in June 2026, Sapna had filed a domestic violence complaint against Veer. A Dwarka court granted her interim protection, restraining him from approaching or contacting her and from visiting specified places until the next hearing. The allegations in the complaint remain allegations and should not be treated as findings of guilt. While her divorce filing has brought renewed attention to her personal life, the earlier episodes also show how allegations, online harassment and misleading social media claims have repeatedly shaped public conversations around the singer.

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