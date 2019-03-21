Sapna Choudhary video: Haryanvi sensation who barely misses a chance of making her fans go gaga with her pictures and videos, once again made her fans go gaga by posting her video. Well, inthe video she is seen dancing to the beats of Balam Pichkari Jo Tune Mujhe Maari song with her friends.

Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary who is popularly known as the Anarkali of Haryana, is one of the famous and loved dancer of India. Her sexy dance moves in songs like Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Chetak, Daud Ki Chhori, Maina Haryanvi and Ghunghat are a proof that nobody can really beat that energetic latkas and jhatkas in one go. A famous face not only in Haryana events, Sapna Choudhary in a short time span has become everybody’s favourite source of entertainment.

Her bang on tranformation from a typical traditional girl to sexy desi diva, is simply amazing. Despite being one of the most bankable actress, Sapna Choudhary is loved by millions of her fans for her down to earth nature. The stunning lady who just made her Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Side Effects, is also a popular Internet sensation. Her sizzling pictures in dresses and dance videos from events are liked by millions of fans. Well, as we are talking about Sapna Choudhary’s amazing work in the entertainment industry, take a look at her chartbuster song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal which rose her limelight:

Talking about her Instagran family, the lady is followed by over 1 million fanbase who make sure she feels loved and soecial by liking and commenting on her posts. Not just that, Sapna Choudhary too makes sure her fans are well updated about her personal and professional life by posting pictures and videos about upcoming events. Infact, she recently posted her videos in which she is seen entertaining her massive audience in a yellow and pink coloured suit. take a look at the videos which garnered over 417k likes on social media:

Also, take a sneak peek into the hilarious video of Sapna Choudhary dancing to the beats of Balam Pichkari Jo Tune Mujhe Maari, shared by one of her fan pages on the Internet:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ldlMb2ZT9mg

