Sapna Choudhary's brother Vikas Choudhary recently filed a police complaint against the organizers for nonpayment of dues. The organizers had to pay Rs 8 lakhs but instead only paid Rs 6 lakhs. The police officials are investigating the matter and checking CCTV footages. More details inside.

Social media sensation and Anarkali of Haryana Sapna Choudhary is famous all over the country for her party anthem songs and her killer dance moves recently got into trouble with organizers over nonpayment of dues. According to reports, Sapna Choudhary’s brother Vikas lodged a police complaint against the event organizer who failed to pay Sapna the promised money. He told media personnel that the Haryanvi performer only received Rs 6 lakh instead of Rs 8 lakh which was promised by the organizers. Furthermore, he even commented that Sapna Choudhary was going to donate the money to the families affected during the sad Pulmama Terror Attack.

As per police officials, they have filed a complaint based on Vikas Choudhary comments. However, both Sapna and her brother don’t have any details about the organizers, even the hotel where they stayed wasn’t booked on organizers names. Police officials are looking into the matter and checking the CCTV footage for more evidence.

On the work front, Sapna recently made her Bollywood debut with Zuber K Khan, Anju Jadhav in Dosti Ke Side Effectss. However, the movie didn’t do well at the box office and didn’t bag her much recognition in the acting industry. Some of her songs from the movie are Tring Tring, Modd Bana Lo among others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More