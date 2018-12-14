Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary who shot to fame from her viral song Teri Aankhya Ka Yo Kajal, has become a social media star now. The singer-actor-dancer has every talent a person can ask for, and of course her beauty is a bonus! With her gorgeous glowing face and charming smile, Sapna melts a million hearts everyday. Her passion for work and dedication has made her one of the most successful regional celebrities.

Well, she is not just ruling the singing world or the world of dance but also social media. Enjoying a fan following of more than 1.4 million people on Instagram, Sapna Choudhary treats her fans with astonishing clicks of her very frequently. Be it the gorgeous ethnic attire or a classy chic look, Sapna knows how to rock it all. This time too, her charming smile has created a magic! Leaving her fans stunned, Sapna Choudhary took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking adorable as ever. Caught in camera smiling and laughing candidly, Sapna is looking absolutely blissful.

In her caption, Sapna Choudhary showed her love for performing on stage and described that the photo belongs to an event that happened a few days ago. Donning a beautiful red suit, Sapna Choudhary is looking very pretty. If this won’t make you smile, what will? On the work front, Sapna Choudhary is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with her upcoming movie Dosti Ke Side Effectss. Slated to release on December 14, the movie is helmed by Hadi Ali Abrar.

