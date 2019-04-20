Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary's Chori 96 ki song video has set the Internet on fire. Well, we can't deny the fact that nobody can match the latkas and jhatkas of Sapna Choudhary. Be it Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal or Daud Ki Chhori, she is always up with a surprise that forces her fans to groove to the beats of the songs.

Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is one of the most famous and loved celebs. Her energetic dance moves and flawless beauty are the reasons that make her the Anarkali of Haryana. The gorgeous lady who recently made her Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Side Effects is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming Haryanvi web series, Chachi Ram Ram. The digital drama which stars Sapna Choudhary’s mother, Neelam Choudhary. Recently, the first ever promo of Chachi Ram Ram was released by the production house of the web series. Though Sapna Choudhary was missing from the song promo, her mother’s swag in the short video stole the limelight.

Talking about her latest hits, the stunning lady is currently enjoying the success of her latest song Beta Tumse Na Ho Payega. However, her Chori 96 Ki song video set the Internet on fire due to the fusion of two genres. The popular track which was released in 2018, also stars Sam Verma and Rap – 2tabOO. Backed by Suchi Sharma under the banners of Brown Bros Agency & 2TabOO, Chori 96 Ki is penned down by Aman Bhatia and 2TabOO. If you missed watching the superhit song of Sapna Choudhary that garnered over 7,449,882 views on YouTube, take a look at the video here:

Well, we all know how famous the stunning lady is on social media. With 1.7 million followers on Instagram, Sapna Choudhary thoroughly enjoys praises she receives from the Instagram users. Sapna Choudhary recently posted a photo in which she is seen posing for a picture in Michael Jackson avatar. Her sparkling black and golden coloured dress with a coordinating hat is all that makes the entire photo look alluring. She captioned the post as, I love fashion, and I love changing my style, my hair, my makeup, and everything I’ve done in the past has made me what I am now. Not everyone is going to like what I do, but I look back at everything, and it makes me smile.

Take a sneak peek to the post of Sapna Choudhary that garnered over 11,192 likes:

Sapna Choudhary rose to limelight after her chartbuster song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal hit a million views on YouTube. Besides that, she is also famous for Maina Haryanvi, Daud Ki Chhori and Chetak. Sapna Choudhary made her television debut with Salman Khan’s controversial show, Bigg Boss.

Sapna Choudhary recently broke the Internet for all wrong reasons. There was a buzz that Haryanvi dancer is going to campaign for Congress in Mathura against the veteran actor, Hema Malini. Fans were left stunned when the lady refused all claims by saying, she is not joining Congress.

