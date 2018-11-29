Sapna Choudhary dance video: Sapna Choudhary dance videos: Sapna Choudhary latest stage performances in Delhi has taken the internet by storm. Sapna Choudhary's dance video has garnered a lot of praise as she is one of the most popular artists among the audience. Her songs Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Chetak, Tu Cheez Lajawab, and Chhori Bindass are a big hit with millions of views on YouTube.

Haryanvi dance queen Sapna Choudhary has again set the internet on fire with her sexy moves and grooves. Sapna Choudhary’s dance video on her popular item number Teri Akhiyan Ka Yo Kajal from a stage show is trending on the internet and has garnered thousands of likes, views, and compliments. Wearing a pastel green suit with long earrings and light make-up, Sapna Choudhary performed at a private function in New Delhi. The mesmerising dance video was shared by a Sapna Choudhary fan club on the photo-sharing Instagram.

The Haryanvi pop sensation has a huge fan following across the country, especially in Haryana and her dance videos and stage performances are lauded by millions. A report claims that Sapna Chaudhary has been one of the most searched personalities on the Internet. Sapna Choudhary’s has delivered super hit songs like Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Chetak, Tu Cheez Lajawab, Chhori Bindass and many more with millions of view.

