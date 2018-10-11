Sapna Choudhary's Teri Lat Lag Jagi has garnered 50 million views on video sharing platform youtube. Crooned by Sonu Sharma and Ruchika Jangir, the lyrics have been penned by Nanu Choti wala. Sapna Choudhary is starring opposite Rikky Raaj and shaking her legs to their latest song.

Haryanvi singing and dancing sensation Sapna Choudhary is known for her sexy latkas and jhatkas and her curvaceous body. Haryanvi diva Sapna Choudhary has a huge fan following of 1.2 million on the photo-sharing platform Instagram. The controversy queen and the former contestant of Bigg boss is making her fans go crazy over her latest dance videos.

Talking about the video Sapna Choudhary’s Teri Lat Lag Jagi has garnered 50 million views on video sharing platform youtube. Crooned by Sonu Sharma and Ruchika Jangir, the lyrics have been penned by Nanu Choti Wala. Sapna Choudhary is starring opposite Rikky Raaj and shaking her legs to their latest song.



In the video, Sapna Choudhary is wearing a turquoise blue suit whereas Rickky is in a striped red T-shirt.

One of the videos of the ace dancer which went viral, in which Sapna can be seen shaking her legs to Badli Badli Laage Chandigarh Jawan Lagi which has also garnered more than 81 million views on YouTube. Sapna Choudhary is not only famous in Haryana but all over the country. She has garnered a huge fan base. She started grabbing the headlines when she participated in the 11th season of the controversial Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More