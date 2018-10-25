Sapna Choudhary's song Tu Cheej Lajwaab has crossed 85 million views and has garnered 18,107 comments from all over the world appreciating the heart and soul of Haryana Sapna Choudhary for her curvaceous body and her blockbuster song.

The singing and dancing sensation Sapna Choudhary is famous for her sexy latkas and jhatkas and her killer body has once again taken over the Internet. The Haryanvi diva has a huge fan following of 1.3 million on the photo-sharing platform Instagram. The former contestant of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 10 is making her fans go gaga over her dance videos.

Sapna Choudhary’s song Tu Cheej Lajwaab has crossed 85 million views and has garnered 18,107 comments from all over the world appreciating the heart and soul of Haryana Sapna Choudhary for her curvaceous body and her blockbuster song. Crooned by Raju Punjabi, Sapna Choudhary, Pradeep Boora and the lyrics are penned by Andy Dahiya. In the video Sapna Choudhary is dressed in a Punjabi avatar in white salwar kameez she has complemented her Punjabi look with jhumkas, kohled eyes and glossy pink lipstick.

Sapna Choudhary’s other hit songs are- Badli Badli Lage Chandigarh Jawan Lagi, Daud Ki Chhori, Tere Thumke among others.

Sapna Choudhary is not only famous in Haryana but all over the world for her super hit dance songs and her gorgeous looks. She started grabbing the headlines when she participated in the 11th season of the controversial Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss in 2016.

