Sapna Choudhary videos: Haryanvi sensation who recently made her Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Side Effects, set the YouTube on fire with her amazing dance performance in the song named Kala Dora. Donning in Haryanvi ethnic wear, Sapna Choudhary's song garnered over 8 million views.

Sapna Choudhary videos: Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal star Sapna Choudhary, set the YouTube on fire with her amazing dance moves in the song titled Kala Dora. Sung by Raj Mawar, Kala Dora featuring Sapna Choudhary as well as Tannu Mannu Kharkhoda is written by Andy Dahiya. Bankrolled by Deepak Bariwal and Mohit Malik, the super hit song of Sapna Choudhary helmed by Sapna Chaudhary and T.M Kharkhoda is made under the banners of Sonotek Cassettes.

Well, that’s not it! The stunning lady who made her television debut with Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss season 10, made her over 1 million fan following go gaga with her sexy transformation. The gorgeous Maina Haryanvi fame diva, Sapna Choudhary recently posted her dance video in a pink coloured suit which has already crossed 187,613 views within hours of its uploading. Tu Cheej Lajwaab dancer forced millions of her followers to groove to the beats of Chetak, Billori Akh, Badli Badli Laage and Ghunghat.

Talking about her upcoming project, Sapna Choudhary is all set to entertain her huge fan following with upcoming movie named Chachi Ram Ram starring her real-life mother, Neelam Choudhary. Apart from this, she will also feature in Daler Mehndi’s upcoming song titled Bababli Tarer.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More