Sapna Choudhary is best known for her chartbuster dance videos that feature her hot and sexy dance moves. The entertainer is among the leading ladies, who masters the skill of conquering the heart of fans with her talent. Recently, dancing queen's song Lat Lag Jyagi is creating a lot of buzz on the Internet. Watch the video here

Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is among the top entertainers of the industry who masters the talent of entertaining her fans with her talent and skill. The hottie initially started her dancing career by doing stage shows. The dancing queen also appeared on Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss in season 10. The show proved to be a turning point in the career of the diva as after finishing the show she rose to fame and got the opportunity to spread her talent in Bollywood as well. Sapna Choudhary is best known for her sensational dance moves and misses no chance of entertaining them. Her hands are just not limited to dance but she is also known for setting the Internet on fire with her hot photos.

Currently, the hottie is taking the Internet by storm by a dance video titled as Lat Lag Jyagi. The song is sung by Sonu Sharma and Ruchika Jangid and is directed by TR Music. The song features sizzling actor Sapna Choudhary in her sexy avatar, dressed in a golden blue Patiala suit. With dewy makeup and long tresses, the actor is conquering many hearts with her sexy dance moves. The song is among the favourite list of her fans and fills the fans with a lot of excitement.

Recently, the hottie was making headlines for spreading hands in politics. Some reports revealed that the actor has joined Congress. All the facts became clear when a video got viral which features Sapna Choudhary clearing that she is not joining politics and her picture with Priyanka Gandhi is one of her old collections.

As per the recent reports, Sapna Choudhary can likely be BJP’s star campaigner from Delhi. Reports reveal that the actor will not be part of the party but will only do the campaigning part. Sources quoted that Sapna Choudhary met BJP member Manoj Tiwari and discussed their campaigning strategies. Sapna Choudhary is among the leading ladies, who leaves no chance of sparkling her talent well.

