Sapna Choudhary's latest Haryanvi song Badli Badli Laage to cross 100 million views on YouTube, see video

Haryanvi pop sensation Sapna Choudhary’s latest song Badli Badli Laage Chandigarh Jawan Lagi has set the internet on fire as their song Badli Badli Laage has been watched 96million times on YouTube. Crooned by singing sensation Tarun Panchal and Ruchika Jangid and the lyrics have been penned by Bantu Singal the song has gone viral. The music video features Haryanvi beauty Sapna Choudhary and Vickky Kajla in lead roles.

Talking about the music video, Sapna makes a grand entry in black shiny aviators and blue suit, she has complemented her Dabangg entry with kohled eyes, and dark pink lipstick. The music video has been bankrolled under the banner Sonotek Cassettes and has garnered more than 96 million views in a span of just a few months. Take a look at Sapna Choudhary’s song here :

On the professional front, Sapna Choudhary will be seen making her Bollywood debut this year with Dosti Ke Side Effects opposite soap opera industry stars Zuber K Khan, Anju Jadhav among others. Some of the songs of the ace dancer are Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Chetak, Teri Lal Lag Ja Gi, Daud Ki Chhori, among others. Recently Sapna Choudhary took to her official Instagram account to share the trailer of her movie. Check here:

