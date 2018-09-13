Haryanvi singing and dancing sensation Sapna Choudhary has set the Internet on fire with her latest Instagram post. The phenomenal dancer and stage performer, who is mostly seen shaking a leg on peppy Haryanvi songs, was seen on the ramp for the very first time. Walking the ramp, Sapna Choudhary looks sensational with her charm and grace.

Haryanvi singing and dancing sensation Sapna Choudhary has set the Internet on fire with her latest Instagram post. The phenomenal dancer and stage performer, who is mostly seen shaking a leg on peppy Haryanvi songs, was seen on the ramp for the very first time. Walking the ramp, Sapna Choudhary looks sensational with her charm and grace. The dancing queen looked sexy and stunning as she walked the ramp wearing a designer white and blue lehenga.

Her stunning pose during the ramp walk is making her millions of fans go crazy! Sapna Choudhary is one of the most sensational dancers who set the stage on fire with her latka-jhatkas. Sapna Choudhary gained more popularity after participating in the 10th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Salman Khan.

Sapna Choudhary’s dance videos garner millions of views on video-sharing platform YouTube. She has millions of fans across the country especially in Haryana and has a huge fan base on social media as well. Sapna Choudhary keeps sharing her stunning and beautiful photos on Instagram which drive her fans crazy! Her latest Instagram photo has taken over the Internet.

