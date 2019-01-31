Dosti Ke Side Effects will mark as the Bollywood debut of Anarkali Of Haryana Sapna Choudhary and will also star soap opera stars Anju Jadhav, Zuber K Khan, and Vikrant Anand in lead roles. Recently the makers released the third song Mood Bana Lo which has been crooned by Dev Negi, Aditi Singh Sharma and Altaaf Sayyed, and the lyrics have been given by Deepak Noor.

Haryanvi singing sensation Sapna Choudhary recently took to her official Instagram handle to share the news of her latest song Mood Bana Lo from Bollywood debut movie Dosti Ke Side Effects releasing online. The song has been crooned by Dev Negi, Aditi Singh Sharma and Altaaf Sayyed, and the lyrics have been given by Deepak Noor. In a span of just a few hours, the song has garnered hundreds of thousands of views and the comments section is pouring with compliments for their chemistry and fun avatar.

The movie Dosti Ke Side Effects will mark as the Bollywood debut of Anarkali Of Haryana Sapna Choudhary and will also star soap opera stars Anju Jadhav, Zuber K Khan, and Vikrant Anand in lead roles. The song has been bankrolled under the banner Zee Music Company and has been directed by Hadi Ali Abrar. Talking about the music video, it opened to Sapna Choudhary and Anju Jadhav dancing in a bar with background dancers. Sapna is dressed in a floral off-shoulder top whereas Anju is donning a baby pink dress. The fun song is surely going to top the charts and be a party anthem of this year! watch the song here:

The soundtrack of the movie is pretty amazing with one chartbuster Tring Tring and now Mood Bana Lo. Watch full video song and the trailer of the movie Dosti Ke Side effects here:

