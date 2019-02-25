Sapna Choudhary Instagram video: The Haryanvi sensation, Sapna Choudhary once again made her fans go gaga with her hilarious Tik Tok video in which she is seen dubbing a typical Haryanvi aunty who is curious to know about Choudhary's husband. The funny video in which Choudhary is seen wearing a white coloured beanie and pink jacket has garnered over 7,488 views on the photo-sharing app.

Sapna Choudhary Instagram video: The Anarkali of Haryana, Sapna Choudhary barely misses an opportunity of entertaining her massive audience with her dance moves and looks. The lady who is currently gearing up for her upcoming Haryanvi movie, Chachi Ram Ram, starring her real-life mother, Neelam Choudhary, was recently spotted entertaining a huge crowd in Jaipur on Saturday i.e. February 23. Decked in her famous salwar suit avatar, her natural beauty and of course unmissable talent was simply remarkable in the videos and pictures that went viral on social media after one of her fan pages shared them.

Well, that’s not it! Sapna is not only the Internet sensation for her Instagram stories but just like other artists, she has become a Tik Tok star who stays quite active on the dubbing app. From her Bam Bam Bhole video to the latest Sokad Sakadne video, the lady has simply impressed us all with her lip syncing as well as acting skills. Her latest Tik Tok video in which she is heard dubbing a married women’s voice is hilarious to watch. In a pink coloured jacket with a white beanie, Sapna looks cute in the funny video which has already garnered over 7k likes. If you missed watching the video of Sapna Choudhary, take a sneak peek to it here:

Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal star who made her Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Side Effects, came to limelight when she participated in Salman Khan’s popular show, Bigg Boss, season 11.

