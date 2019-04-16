Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is among the top entertainers of the industry and has recently created a buzz with her latest song Beta Tumse Na Ho Payega. The song is sung by Monika and Raju Punjabi and the lyrics are written by A I John. In just three days, the song has garnered 1 million views on YouTube.

Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is among the leading ladies of the entertainment industry who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with her talent and skill. Starting from her hot dance moves to her social media clicks, the actor leaves no stone unturned to impress her fans. The high-spirited girl initially commenced her career by doing stage shows and majorly gained recognition by appearing in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss in season 11 with contestants like Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma.

The diva is best known for her songs like English Medium, Teri Aankhyo Ka Yo Kajal, Tu Cheez Lajawab and many more. In order to set the Internet on fire, the actor is up with a new song titled Beta Tumse Na Ho Payega opposite Sydharth Gaaba.In the song, Sapna appears in three different looks, in the first one Sapna Choudhary is donning in a college girl’s look dressed in a yellow sweat and black short skirt with a ponytail.

Further, in the second looks, Sapna is spotted teasing the boys who are stalking her. She is dressed in an off-shoulder top with dark lower and has completed her looks keeping hair open. Meanwhile, the third is different from all looks as she is wearing a black striped shirt with a jacket and has kept a different hairstyle. Her song Beta Tumse Na Ho Payega has created a big buzz on social media and has till now garnered 1 million views on YouTube.

The song is sung by Monika and Raju Punjabi and the lyrics are written by A I John. Talking about the direction, the song is helmed by Sunita and Vishal and is produced by Sumeet Singh. The song released three days back and has topped the playlist of Sapna’s fans. The hardworking actor also featured in Google’s most searched personalities of 2018 after Sunny Leone, says report. Not only this she has also claimed No. 3 spot in the annual list of the year 2018.

