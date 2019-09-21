Sapna Choudhary's Lootera song tops the trending list on YouTube, Haryanavi sensation dancer Sapna Chaudry's latest song Lootera is out and is trending on number one on Youtube and till now the song has received 3 million views.

Sapna Choudhary’s Lootera song: Haryanavi sensation dancer Sapna Chaudry has once again taken social media by storm by her sexy and stunning dance moves in song Lootera. R Nait’s latest song ‘Lootera’ is out and is trending on number one on Youtube and till now more than 3 million viewers have watched the songs with loads of lovable comments.

The song has been in the talk owing to Sapna Choudhary. Within few minutes of its release, the song went viral on the social media platforms. Ever since Sapna Choudhary has entered the entertainment industry, she has been able to gather an army of fans by her entertaining performances, not only these people go crazy by her killer moves. The song is composed by R Nait while the music of the song given by Archiemuzik with female singer Afsana Khan. Lootera is produced by Jagjit Pal Singh.

Earlier this week, Sapna shared the poster of her latest song Lootera and instantly her fans couldn’t stop gushing over her Indian look. Haryanvi hotty knows the right way to hook her fans.

On the work front, Haryanavi hottie debuted in Bollywood with the song Hatt Ja Tau and after that, she gave back to back hits like Tring Tring, Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary, Love Bite, Akh Da Nishana and may more. even some of her Haryanavi songs Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Laad Piya Ke, English Medium, Lat Lagjaye Gi has received more than 30 million views on Youtube.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App