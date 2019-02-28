Sapna Choudhary is one of the best known Haryanvi entertainers in the industry who made her Bollywood debut with, Dosti Ke Side Effects. Apart from her songs and movie craze, she is quite famous on Instagram and Tik Tok. The lady was recently seen dancing to the beats of Neend Churayi Meri. The post was shared by one of her fan pages on social media which garnered over 21k likes.

Sapna Choudhary videos: In a denim dress with white shoes and sleek ponytail, Sapna in her latest Tik Tok post looks cute college girl as she shoots for another funny video with a friend, who looks beautiful in a blue and white coloured two piece dress. Both the ladies are seen dancing to the beats of 1997’s Ishq movie song, Neend Churayi Meri. Well, just like her other Tik Tok post on Instagram, her latest video was shared by one of fan page the photo-sharing app who has over 72.2k followers.

That’s not it! Sapna is seen playing with her hair in another video shared by the same fan page in which she is seen acting the entire scene of Hamara Hai Kya Yaar, Hum Toh Hai Deewane. Well, the funny video was hearted by over 26k Instagram users who were stunned to see the lady in this avatar. Make sure you don’t miss watching the latest dance videos of Sapna Choudhary which has garnered over 21k views on Instagram.

On the work front, Sapna Choudhary who made us all groove to the beats of Daud Ki Chhori, Chetak, Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Tu Cheej Lajwaab, Rotiya Ka Tote, Bol Tere Mithe Mithe and Maina Haryanvi, is all set to entertain her Haryanvi audience with the upcoming movie Chachi Ram Ram which stars her real-life mother, Neelam Choudhary.

