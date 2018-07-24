Haryanvi singing and dancing sensation is back with another blockbuster video which has taken the Internet by storm. Her latest Punjabi video, titled Billori Akh, has been breaking the Internet as it has already crossed 6 million views on video-sharing site YouTube. Crooned Semy Simran and the music video has been produced by All Time Movies Pvt Ltd.

Haryanvi singing and dancing sensation is back with another blockbuster video which has taken the Internet by storm. Her latest Punjabi video, titled Billori Akh, has been breaking the Internet as it has already crossed 6 million views on video-sharing site YouTube. Crooned Semy Simran and the music video has been produced by All Time Movies Pvt Ltd. Sapna’s sexy latka-jhatka’s in the Punjabi music video has driven fans crazy. Sapna Choudhary has a massive fan following across the nation and is one of the most popular stage performers in India.

Dressed in a sexy black lehenga choli with a maang tika, Sapna has raised the temperature of the silver screen with her dance steps and striking expressions.

Sapna Choudhary became a household name after she participated in the 11th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Salman Khan. Her music videos always take the Internet by storm all thanks to her massive fan base.

She also has a huge number of followers on her social media accounts and is called the dancing sensation of Haryana. Her songs like Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Chhori Bindass, Solid Body, among many others have become one of the most iconic songs.

Sapna won millions of hearts with her stint in Bigg Boss 11. Her mature and calm nature was loved by her fans.

The Haryanvi singer, dancer and folk singer is one of the most celebrated dancers in the country. She has millions of fans and followers across the nation.

