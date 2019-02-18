Sapna Choudhary's Haryanvi songs have become universal favorites for sure! Every age group enjoys the peppy tracks and love to watch it again and again. This is the reason why one her most popular track Chetak has crossed the milestone of 80 million views on YouTube now. The Haryanavi sensation looks super-hot in the song, watch the full video here!

Haryanavi star Sapna Choudhary is one of the most popular divas and she keeps on hogging headlines for one thing or the other. Sapna Choudhary never misses a chance to create a buzz with her hot and happening song videos. This time too, the lady is topping the headlines for her popular song Chetak as it crossed 80 million views on YouTube.

Starring Sapna Choudhary in a glamorous avatar, the song is yet again breaking the internet. Crooned by Raj Mawar, the song features Sapna Chaudhary and Mehar Risky in lead roles while the supporting roles are played by Amar Kataria, Saroj Jangra, Tarun Risky, Deepanshu, Any & Ramesh Daulat Puria and directed by Farista. The song is also being heard on music playing apps like Hungama, Gaana, Saavn, Wynk and Amazon Prime Music.

Here’s the full video of the song Yaar Tera Chetak Pe Chale produced by Sonotek, watch!

Well, this is not the first time Sapna Choudhary has impressed fans with her superb performance, the diva enjoys a massive fan following who love to watch her on the big screen. She even made her debut in Bollywood this year with her movie Dosti Ke Side Effects which got mixed reactions by the audience. Some of the other superhit songs od Sapna Choudhary are Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Mera Chand, Laad Piya Ke etc.

