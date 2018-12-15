Sapna Choudhary dance videos: Haryanavi pop sensation and YouTube dance queen Sapna Choudhary has set the internet on fire as her song English Medium has been watched more than 137 million times on YouTube. Sapna Choudhary’s popular track has garnered millions of likes and netizens have pour wishes in the comment section. The song was sung by Sapna Chaudhary and Vickky Kajla, which was written by Masoom Sharma and AK Jatti and the video of the song was directed by Vijay Varma. The 2017 song has set a new record by crossing 137 Million views on Youtube. Sapna Choudhary has a huge fan following across the country, specially in Haryana. Sapna Choudhary’s dance videos and stage performances are lauded by millions and she bags super hit songs like Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Chetak, Tu Cheez Lajawab, Chhori Bindass and many more.

Sapna Choudhary was also a participant in Salman Khan hosted TV reality show Big Boss 11. According to a study, Sapna Chaudhary is one of the most searched celebrities on the internet and her song English Medium has taken the internet by storm and trending the charts.

