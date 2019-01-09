Sapna Choudhary Tu Cheej Lajwaab Song: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is one of the most popular performers who enjoy an unbounded fan following. The gorgeous diva keeps on swaying fans with her sizzling hot dance moves and drives everyone crazy with her melodious voice. Not just on stage, this desi girl is on to winning everyone's heart even on social media. Emerging as a social media sensation, Sapna Choudhary surprises fans every time she posts a photo of her.

Well, for one reason or the other, she always manages to hog headlines. But this time, the gorgeous diva is topping news for her popular song Tu Cheej Lajwaab which has taken the internet by a roll. Sapna Choudhary starrer song Tu Cheej Lajawab has crossed 100 million views on YouTube, breaking all records. Directed by the team of Amit Bishnoi and sung by Raju Punjabi, the song was released in the year 2017. Since then it has been there on every party playlist.

In this popular song, Sapna Choudhary can be seen in different beautiful avatars. Take a look at the video of the song:

