Sensational dancer Sapna Choudhary needs no introduction. One of the most popular singers and dancers, Sapna Choudhary has a massive fan following and her stage shows are grand with a huge crowd. Her dance numbers take social media by storm and her latest song titled Chori 96 Ki has not only taken over the Internet but has garnered more than 5 million likes on video-sharing app YouTube in less than 10 days. Crooned by Sam Verma, the rap has been done by 2tabOO and Aman Bhatia & 2tabOO have given the lyrics.

In the video, we see Sapna Choudhary dressed in a stunning white and pink gown and she is looking absolutely gorgeous. Sapna Choudhary is one of the most popular singing and dancing sensation and is extremely popular in Haryana.

She garnered more popularity after she participated in the 10th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss. Sapna Choudhary has a massive fan base across the country and keeps treating her fans with her adorable and sexy photos and videos which she keeps posting on her social media accounts. Sapna Choudhary’s latest song Chori 96 Ki is being loved by fans and has gone viral on the Internet.

