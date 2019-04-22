Dancing queen Sapna Choudhary keeps on hogging headlines for her hot and sizzling performances every time. The diva has a huge fan following who keep on waiting for her stunning dance moves. This time too, a video of her is going viral on the internet in which Sapna Choudhary can be seen donning a sexy black dress.

Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary is famous for her sizzling dance performances. The diva keeps on raising the heat with her sexy moves and makes everyone go crazy. Enjoying a massive fan following on social media, Sapna Choudhary manages to gain the limelight every time. This time too, Sapna Choudhary’s dance video is doing rounds on the internet in which she can be seen wearing a gorgeous black suit. The diva is one of the most popular ladies who never fails to impress her fans with her hot and happening photos and videos.

Check out the dance video here!

Desi girl Sapna Choudhary very well knows how to connect with fans through her dancing. In her latest video also, she can be seen dancing freely and giving apt expressions for her audience. The diva looks impeccable and stunning!

The star has been topping the headlines since a while now for her upcoming music video. She even made an official announcement that the music video is going to release on April 25, 2019, and it is very special for her. This song will mark her first collaboration with Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi and the video has been sponsored by T-series. The audience are eagerly waiting for the song to release and the anticipation has now doubled after Sapna Choudhary’s dance video.

Sapna Choudhary shot to fame with her appearance in Big Boss and since then she has never looked back. People loved her free and unapologetic behavior in the show and the fan following have only increased since then.

