Sapna Choudhary sexy photos: Before making her Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Side Effects, Sapna Choudhary will be seen essaying the role of the main protagonist in the upcoming Haryanvi movie Ghunghat. The first ever poster of her upcoming movie was released on January 11 on Instagram. Details inside...

Sapna Choudhary sexy photos: Haryanvi sensation is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming Bollywood film Dosti Ke Side Effects. With millions of hearts in love with her sultry dance moves and alluring personality, Choudhary makes sure her fans are updated about her personal as well as professional life. Known as the Anarkali of Haryana, Sapna rose to the limelight after her songs like Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Chetak, Mera Chand hit a million views on YouTube.

The heart and soul of the entertainment sector of Haryana, Choudhary made a sweet television debut with Salman Khan’s controversial show, Bigg Boss 11. The lady was not just sweet to the housemates but made sure she was at the right track rather than getting into tiffs unnecessarily. Today, that the lady has garnered all the love and prises from her fans for her work, she is often seen treating her audience at events, shows and now films. Sapna Choudhary’s fan page ‘Sapna Choudhary Club’ shared the details of Choudhary’s upcoming project.

The lady will not only star in Haryanvi movie Chachi Ram Ram featuring her own mother Neelam Choudhary but will also make you all go gaga with her acting skills in Ghunghat… Aali Oth Margi. Helmed by Kuldeep Rathee, Ghunghat is made under the banners of Nav Haryanvi and Sapna Chaudhary. The first poster of the movie was released on January 11. Well, the film will hit the screens on January 21. Take a look at the poster of Sapna’s upcoming movie:

