Sapna Choudhary is undoubtedly one of the most popular divas currently who keeps on hogging headlines for her sexy moves. With her sizzling dance performances, Sapna Choudhary has made everyone a fan of her. This video of Sapna Choudhary's song Ghoonghat Ki Ot Me is sure to leave you tapping your feet. Watch!

Sapna Choudhary is one of the most popular ladies who never misses a chance to sway her fans. With her super hot dance performances and gorgeous photos on Instagram, Sapna leaves no chance to multiply her fanbase. Currently, she has been taking the internet by a storm with her stylish photo updates. The dancer turned actor is overlapped with many talents. Be it dancing, singing or acting, Sapna Choudhary has aced all the talents.

While there are many songs of Sapna Choudhary which are surfacing on the internet but some of them are top in everyone’s favorite list. Sapna Choudhary carries a crazy fanbase now but the story of her struggle is known by all her fans. Some songs from her starting days of dancing are still floating on the internet. One of these super hit tracks is Ghoonghat Ki Ot Me which is looting all our attention. The song stars Sapna Choudhary in her own sizzling avatar where she can be seen donning a bright yellow suit. Sung by Haryanvi singer Raj Manwar, the song has been penned by Naveen. The song is still being flooded by comments with fans saying that Sapna looks fabulous and dances really well. Take a look at the video here!

Not just this, there are many other superhit tracks of this Haryanvi queen. Some of the chartbuster hits are Maina Haryanvi, Tu Cheej Lajwaab, English Medium, Yaar Tera Chetak Pe Chale, Teri Lat Lag Ja Gi, Ghungaat, Theke Aali, Tere Thumke and Teri Aankhya Ka Yo Kajal. Often referred to as the Anarkali of Haryana, Sapna Choudhary is indeed the heart and soul of the state. Her popularity even got her a ticket to Bollywood and she made her debut recently with the movie Dil Dosti Pyaar. The movie could not do good at the box-office burt definitely added an accolade to her achievements.

