Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is taking social media by storm with her latest song Bawli Tared alongside Daler Mehndi. In just a few days, the song has already crossed 1 million views on YouTube and garnered praises from celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Mika Singh, Kapil Sharma and Suniel Shetty.

Two powerhouse talents- Sapna Choudhary and Daler Mehndi are taking social media by storm with their latest track Bawli Tared. Marking their first-ever collaboration, the song is a complete entertainer and is shot on a huge scale. With groovy beats, catchy lyrics, Sapna Choudhary’s sensational dance moves and Daler Mehndi’s impressive vocals, Bawli Tared is a party-starter song and will definitely move you to get up and hit the dance floors.

Sung by Daler Mehndi and Sapna Choudhary, the song has been penned by Daler Mehndi and Krishna Bharadwaj and has been made under the banner of P & M Movies and T-Series. Released on April 24, 2019, the video has already crossed 1 million views and the count is increasing every single second. Along with the audience and music lovers, Bawli Tared has also garnered praises from Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Jassi Sidhu, Mika Singh, Kapil Sharma and Suniel Shetty.

wah … kyaa baat hai .. !!!🙏🙏🙏🙏 paaji tussi taan kamaal kar ditta ve https://t.co/Pu6CdL4IRU — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 26, 2019

the legend @dalermehndi paaji doesn't age brilliant new song share and RThttps://t.co/qey4gvee3W — Jassi Sidhu (@Jassisidhu) April 25, 2019

My favorite @dalermehndi Paji’s new song #BawliTared is out now 🤗 check this out .. here is the link below .. love u paji 🙏https://t.co/w03yzp1qLA — कपिल शर्मा (@KapilSharmaK9) April 25, 2019

The heart and pride of Haryana, Sapna Choudhary rose to fame as a stage dancer with her hit songs like Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal, Tu Cheej Lajwaab, Chetak and many more. Her energetic dance moves and huge fan following gets her a million views on her videos. Sapna also grabbed headlines with her stint in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss in Season 11. She recently made her Bollywood debut with the film Dostii Ke Side Effects, which was a dud at the box office.

A social media sensation in her own might, Sapna has almost 2 million views on her Instagram account. To keep her fans engaged, Sapna keeps sharing her stunning photos on Instagram. One look at her Instagram account and you are sure to be spellbound.

