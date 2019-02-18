Sapna Choudhary's super-hit song Bandook Chalegi is yet again breaking records on YouTube by crossing 146 million views. With the over-flowing comment section, the peppy track is continuing to win hearts. Sapna Choudhary looks absolutely hot dancing to this track in a yellow suit and the video is definitely worth a watch!

Haryanvi dancing queen Sapna Choudhary is a complete performer. With her charming smile and superb dance, she impresses her fans every time. The diva has some super-sexy electrifying moves which have shot her to fame and now she is continuing to win hearts. The diva has even debuted in Bollywood this year. Although the movie did not receive a good response, it multiplied her popularity.

One of the most popular tracks of the Haryanvi sensation is Bandook Chalegi which has crossed 146 million views on YouTube. The peppy song has groovy music and Sapna Choudhary’s famous dance moves collectively make it a super-hit track and it will surely make you tap your feet. The song is not only famous in the Haryanvi population but everyone loves to hear and it is played at almost every function or party.

Here is the full video, watch!

The diva is quite famous for her sizzling performances and keeps on going for stage shows in different parts of India. Recently, she even performed in Bhopal and the audience loved her super dancing. She has stolen a million hearts with her social media posts and is continuing to do that. There are many super hit songs of the actor that are still breaking records on YouTube. Some of the most popular tracks are Teri Aankhya Ka Yo Kajal, Solid Body, Tu Cheez Lajawab, Badli Badli Laage and 4G Ka Jamana.

