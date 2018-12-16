Sapna Choudhary dance video: Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary's super hit song Chetak has garnered more than 55 Million views on YouTube. The song feature Sapna Choudhary and Meher Risky in the video and Sapna can be seen in a bold avatar. Sapna Choudhary has delivered super hit songs like Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, English Medium, Tu Cheez Lajawab, Chhori Bindass and many more.

Sapna Choudhary dance video: Former BiggBoss 11 contestant and Haryanvi pop sensation Sapna Choudhary has again set the internet on fire. Sapna Choudhary has a huge fan following across the country and especially in Haryana. Sapna has been melting millions of hearts with her moves and grooves and her fans have been pouring love for her favourite singer and dancer in the comment section with lovely wishes, comments and compliments. This time Sapna Choudhary is in talks as her super hit song Chetak has crossed the 55 Million views mark on YouTube.

The song feature Sapna Choudhary and Meher Risky in the video and Sapna can be seen in a bold avatar. Sapna Choudhary’s dance videos and stage performances are lauded by millions and she bags super hit songs like Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Chetak, Tu Cheez Lajawab, Chhori Bindass and many more. It’s not the first time that Sapna Choudhary’s dave videos have broken the records, earlier, Sapna Choudhary’s song English Medium had garnered 137 Million views on YouTube.

