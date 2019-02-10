Sapna Choudhary who made us all go gaga when her Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal hit the million views on YouTube, once again set the Internet on fire. Well, this time its not her sultry dance moves in Haryanvi songs! The stunning diva's hilarious Tik Tok clips are all that you need to make your Sunday more special.

Sapna Choudhary sexy video: The stunning, gorgeous, beautiful Sapna Choudhary who barely misses a chance to make her fabs go gaga with her sultry dance moves, recently took to her official Instagram handle to make her fans go gaga with her sizzling pictures and unmissable videos. This is not the first time that the lady has surprised us with an adorable video, she is quite famous for treating her fanbase with such clips and photos.

From her sexy photos to adorable videos on Instagram, Sapna Choudhary never disappoints her followers who immensely love and praise her work in the industry. The Anarkali of Haryana, who made us dance to the beats of Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, has over 1.6 million followers on photo-sharing app who kee an eye on her every moment and post. In the meanwhile, take a look at the series of Tik Tok videos shared by Sapna Choudhary fans ok their official Instagram account. Also, the hilarious clips have set the Internet on fire:

The Haryanvi sensation is currently seen enjoying the success of her debut film, Dosti Ke Side Effects. Helmed by Hadi Ali Abrar, Bollywood film on friendship is bankrolled by Joyal Daniel under the banners of Share Happiness Films. Sapna Choudhary, Vikrant Anand, Neel Motwani, Zuber K Khan, Anju Jhadav, Kushi aka Rebecca, Sai Ballal, Vaishnavi Mahant and Himmayat Ali starrer Dosti Ke Side Effects hit the theatres on February 8, 2019. Due to Sapna’s massive audience, it is expected that the film will garner decent numbers at the box office collection. Well, the film is also facing a competition as Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika and Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike is doing well at the ticket counters.

