Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary's popular song Bandook Chalegi has crossed 17 million likes on video-sharing platform YouTube and the song has been driving her millions of fans crazy! The song, which has taken social media by storm, has been crooned by Nareder Bhadana & Punam Goswami.

Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary’s popular song Bandook Chalegi has crossed 17 million likes on video-sharing platform YouTube and the song has been driving her millions of fans crazy! The song, which has taken social media by storm, has been crooned by Nareder Bhadana & Punam Goswami. The lyrics of Bandook Chalegi have been given by Nareder Bhadana and the viral music video has been directed by Narender Bhagana.

The music of the song Bandook Chalegi has been given by Sajay Sharma. Sapna Chaudhary is one of the most popular singers and dancers and has a huge fan following across the country and especially in Haryana. Her sexy latka-jhatkas drive her fans crazy and her sizzling dance moves set the silver screen on fire. Sapna is known for her dance events where she sets the stage on fire with her grooving dance moves.

May it be on the silver screen or her events; Sapna never fails to impress the crowd. Her dance videos such as Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Ram Ki Su, Daud Ki Chhori, Tu Cheej Lajwaab, among many others have garnered more than 100 million views on video-sharing app YouTube.

Sapna Choudhary became a household name after she participated in the tenth season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Salman Khan. Sapna Choudhary won millions of hearts with her stint on the show and now her songs have been going viral on social media.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More