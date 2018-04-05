Sapna Vyas, also known as Coach Sapna, is not a model, Bollywood celebrity or a fashion influencer, but she is a role model for thousands of young women around the country. In a time, when obesity and unhealthy lifestyle choices are one of the major reasons behind an increased rate of deaths in our country, Sapna made an active decision to bring a change. After shedding almost 33 kilos in a year, the diva is now inspiring more 5000 people to achieve their fitness goal without charging a single penny.
“I was 86kgs initially and then came down to 53kgs in a year’s time. I lost 33 kgs. Even when I was fat I was very happy in my own skin. But, I was perceived more than my age and deep down somewhere it created a feeling of hurt. I didn’t like when once a stranger assumed me to be the mother of my niece and I was just 19. Such small incidences created the turmoil within. I chose not to accept the thing I could change,” told Sapna to YourStory.
Talking about her fitness secret, Sapna stated that nothing worth having comes easy because there are NO shortcuts to Fitness and a healthy lifestyle. With a right balance of healthy diet and exercise, she was not just able achieve physical but also mental well-being. One look at her Instagram account and one can gauge, Sapna’s aim to keeping looking and staying WOW! Check out 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Sapna that will inspire you right away.
Also Read: Farah Karimaee photos: 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Farah Karimaee