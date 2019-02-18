The latest entrants to join the star-cast of Ranveer Singh's 83 are Saqib Saleem and Harrdy Sandhu. As per the latest reports, Saqib and Harrdy will be playing the role of former cricketers Mohinder Amarnath and Madan Lal in the film. 83 will mark Harrdy Sandhu's debut film in Bollywood. The film is slated for a theatrical release on April 10, 2020.

Bollywood actor Saqib Saleem and Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu are the latest ones to join the star-cast of Ranveer Singh’s 83. Based on 1983 historic world cup victory of the Indian cricket team, 83 will be helmed by Kabir Khan and bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment. According to the latest report by an entertainment portal, Saqib and Harrdy Sandhu will be playing the role of former cricketers Mohinder Amarnath and Madan Lal respectively.

Saqib and Harrdy are not new to the sport as they have previously played cricket professionally. The report reveals that Saqib has played cricket at the state level for Delhi. Harrdy, on the other hand, played for Punjab as a part of the Under-19 team until he suffered an elbow injury. While Saqib was last seen in Salman Khan’s Race 3, 83 will mark Harrdy Sandhu’s debut film in Bollywood. Before this, the actor has starred in Punjabi films like Yaaran Da Katchup and Mera Mahi NRI.

Along with the duo, actors like Tahir Raj Bhasin, Pankaj Tripathi, Ammy Virk, Jivva, Chirag Patil and YouTuber Sahil Khattar have also been finalised for the film. The preparations for 83 are going in full swing and the film is expected to go floors in May. Before 83, Director Kabir Khan has directed blockbuster films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger. 83 is slated for a theatrical release on April 10, 2020.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh’s latest release Gully Boy co-starring Alia Bhatt has released. Loosely inspired by the lives of underground Hip Hop rappers in India, Gully Boy has received a thumbs up from film critics, Bollywood celebrities and audience alike.

