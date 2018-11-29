Sara Ali Kha photos: Sara Ali Khan has set trends with her way of opting only for the desi attires to promote the film and her recent look has taken her style game to he next level. The diva has inherited the looks and beauty from her parents and there is no denying to the fact that she has already started winning millions of hearts.

Kedarnath star's style game has gone all desi and we just love it!

Sara Ali Kha photos: Sara Ali Khan is all set to make her big debut in the Bollywood with Kedarnath and the diva is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. As the platform to promote the film is changing, the diva is changing her looks proving she is indeed going to be the face of Bollywood soon. The diva has inherited the looks and beauty from her parents and there is no denying to the fact that she has already started winning millions of hearts. The diva never misses a chance to share her candids or new promotional avatars with fans via Instgaram.

Today, the beauty was once again seen promoting the film along with co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. So far, the beauty has set trends with her way of opting only for the desi attires to promote the film and her recent look has taken her style game to he next level. Donning a green flower printed Sharara suit, the diva is looking like the new desi girl in town. Her attire in the post is a fashion staple that all the women out there need to bookmark asap. Before we say much, here’s take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s all-new avatar:

Isn’t she looking just gorgeous? as mentioned above, the diva is undoubtedly giving some major fashion choices for all the fashion enthusisats out there. Here is an assortment of all her avatars that you should bookmark to be the talk of the town like her!

